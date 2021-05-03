Little Rock Zoo welcomes new lion named Amboseli

The Little Rock Zoo took to Facebook to announce the newest member of their lion pride.

Hakuna Matata! There's a new lion in town.

Meet Amboseli! This photo was captured by Karen Caste and shared to the Zoo's Facebook page.

In December 2020, the Zoo was sadden by the death of their 14-year-old lion friend, Bakari.

"When we said goodbye to Bakari last year, a huge hole was left in all of our hearts, but we have room for this new beautiful male," the Little Rock Zoo said.