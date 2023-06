After a rogue Tegu lizard was found in a backyard in Alexander, police are now looking to reunite it with its owner.

ALEXANDER, Ark. — Police in Alexander located a rogue Tegu lizard in a backyard on Kent Circle and are searching for who it may belong to.

The lizard is at the Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center awaiting to see if the owner comes forward.

If you know the owner of the lizard please have them reach out to either Bryant Animal Control at (501) 943-0489 or the Alexander Police Department at (501) 303-5647.