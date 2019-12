MALVERN, Ark. — The attached video is a previous report on the Faulkner County Animal Shelter.

The Malvern Animal Shelter was broken into sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning and a total of 22 dogs were let out.

According to a volunteer, this is the second time in a month that someone has broken into the shelter.

Volunteers also say that if you are in the Malvern area, the dogs are probably running in groups.

All dogs except for six are currently accounted for.