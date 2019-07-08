ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dramatic video shows a man using a crowbar to break a car window to rescue a dog that was trapped inside a hot car.

KRQE reports Gerasimos Klonis and his girlfriend were having lunch at an Albuquerque restaurant when they saw the dog inside a parked car.

“It was pawing at the window, it was trying to dig its way out of the car,” Klonis said.

They waited a few minutes and called 911. The temperatures were near 90 degrees, so “We didn’t feel comfortable waiting too long cause every minute counts and that dog was not happy,” he said.

Ten minutes later, “I decided I can’t wait anymore, the animal was suffering too much,” Klonis said, and he broke open the window and got the dog out.

The dog's owner showed up then, and Klonis confronted him.

“Is this your dog? He was not having a good time in your car,” Klonis is heard saying on the video.

Animal Welfare officials showed up and cited the dog's owner for animal cruelty. He could face up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail.

“It takes very little time for temperatures to get up to 120, 130 degrees, inside that vehicle,” said Adam Ricci with Animal Welfare.

Klonis said that makes him believe he did the right thing.

“An action could be the difference between life and death,” he said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.