MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle City Councilman Chad Gardner hopes to reverse a law that bans pit bull breeds in the town.

Councilman Garner hopes to follow in the footsteps of towns like Cabot who recently deemed pit bulls legal.

Monday night, the proposal will be in front of the Maumelle City Council.

RELATED: Pitbull ban lifted in Cabot, hoping to turn around negative stigma for breed

In 1986 Maumelle city staff banned all pit bull breeds, but that law may soon change.

The Maumelle Friends of the Animals group said they’re all for it.

“I think it’s a huge step in the right direction for Maumelle, it’s great that we are moving in that direction,” the group’s president Jean Lewis said.

While pit bulls have a stigma for being dangerous and aggressive, people at a Maumelle park Sunday didn’t seem to have an issue with them when asked.

“I think pit bulls are just like any other dog if they’re trained properly,” resident Molly Miller said.

Councilman Gardner’s statement to THV11 reads as follows:

“Maumelle first banned specific breeds of dogs in 1986 during a time when there was negative attention focused on dogs that were trained by people for dog-fighting. Many other municipalities around the country passed laws banning certain breeds during this same period in the ’80s and ’90s. Since that time, we’ve come to realize breed-specific legislation doesn’t work to reduce the occurrence of dog attacks. After years of study, the American Veterinary Medical Association concluded that no group of dogs should be considered disproportionately dangerous. As a result, 22 states have now passed legislation that prevents municipalities from banning specific breeds and/or prevents municipalities from labeling specific breeds as dangerous/vicious. Arkansas is not one of these states. While breed-specific bans may look good on the surface, it is not a reliable or effective solution for dog bite prevention. Any dog can bite, regardless of breed. Rather than banning specific breeds, I want the city of Maumelle to focus on solutions that work, such as our current leash law and holding all dog owners accountable for the actions of their individual dog.”

RELATED: Pitbull ban lifted in Cabot, hoping to turn around negative stigma for breed

Councilman Gardner not only wants to do away with the ban, but he also wants to not require separate or additional registration fees.

Cabot and Little Rock allow pit bull breeds as long as owners pay required permit or registration fees for those specific dogs.

Supporters said this will help the community as a whole.

“It would actually make it easier for the animal control officers at the shelter,” Lewis said.

They feel this would make it clearer to spot a dog that’s vicious regardless of its breed.

Staff at Maumelle friends of the animals say they haven’t gotten any pushback on the proposal so far because it’s still very new.