The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office rounded up a couple of loose goats Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office shared pictures on Facebook of the goats in the back of a cruiser.

"Some people think we just horse around, but today we were able to put our goat lasso training to good use," the post said.

Police said the goats escaped from the back seat, but deputies were able to catch them following a "short foot pursuit."

The goats have been lodged at an animal shelter, police said.

"If you are missing your goats, they can be bonded out first thing Monday morning at the shelter, or contact dispatch at 231-689-5288," the Sheriff's Office said.

The goats belong to Stephanie LaBelle and she said they are now back home "milked and happy." She said she has some fence work to do because of the goats, which she called "Houdinis."

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

