Mosquitoes in Arkansas versus other states

A new list shows the top cities for mosquitoes in the United States. While no Arkansas cities made the top 50, experts weigh how they compare.

ENGLAND, Arkansas — Earlier this year, a national list revealed the top cities in the United States for mosquitoes.

While no Arkansas cities made the top 50, residents of England, Ark., strongly disagree, one resident even suggesting that mosquitoes "should be the state bird."

But the real question is — can mosquitoes be worse in some cities than others?

Emily McDermott, assistant professor of medical and veterinary entomology at the University of Arkansas, said it all depends on the environment.

"Mosquitoes have always been very bad, especially the southeast United States," McDermott said. "If it's really hot, you'll get many more mosquitoes. Those populations are going to increase much more quickly."

McDermott added that in places like England, a city near bodies of water with heavy vegetation is the ideal environment for mosquitoes.

"Even a bottle cap with some water in it after it rains," McDermott said. "That will be enough to support mosquitoes."

England residents said they try everything to keep the pesky mosquitoes away, even stocking up on bug spray, a preventative measure McDermott noted is the best.

"Wearing repellents is the best way to help protect yourself," McDermott said. "Especially things like wearing deet."

Dr. Atul Kothari, medical director of the Outbreak Prevention and Response Branch at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), shared last month that protecting yourself against mosquito bites can do more than prevent an itch.

"Very few people who get bitten by mosquitoes develop an infectious disease," Kothari said. "Of course, if you get sick, the best thing to do is go to an urgent care and get seen by a physician."

Despite Arkansas's representation on the list of top mosquito cities, residents have a message for anyone who disagrees.

"Visit anytime," one Arkansan said. "Anytime, they will find out that the England mosquitoes are horrible."