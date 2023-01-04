How to find pets lost in Arkansas tornado

In the aftermath of the storms, people in Central Arkansas have been searching for their missing animals— here's some info to help in pet recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — After an EF3 tornado caused damage in Little Rock during Friday's storms— there have been over 2,400 damaged structures and hundreds of people displaced.

Due to the severity of the storms, many people have been working to locate their pets that were lost.

The Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture have stepped in to help people in the community reunite with their furry friends.

Anyone who has any injured, missing pets or livestock that were lost in the severe weather is urged to reach out for help at (501) 332- 2000.