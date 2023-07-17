The 47-year-old woman sustained significant injuries Monday morning to her chest after a bison charged at her, officials said.

IDAHO, USA — A Phoenix woman was gored by a bison Monday morning after the animal allegedly charged at her in Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service said the 47-year-old and another person were walking in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they came across two bison. After they turned away from the animals, one bison charged at the Arizona woman and gored her.

NPS said the woman was flown to a hospital in Idaho for significant injuries to her chest and abdomen. Officials don't know exactly how close the woman was to the bison before it charged.

However, Rob Nelson, who oversees three bison herds with Arizona Game and Fish, said these attacks usually happen for one reason.

"Most of the time, it comes because people aren't recognizing that these are wildlife and they are encroaching on their space," Nelson said.

From May to late August, Nelson said herds are giving birth and female bison can become very skittish and agitated when people come within close range. It's recommended that people don't get closer than 25 yards from the bison.

Bison are also three times faster than people. If you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation with the 2,000-pound creature, Nelson recommends keeping constant eye contact and to back away. He said if a car is nearby, to either get underneath it, on top of it, or inside as safely and quickly as possible.

The last known goring incident at Yellowstone occurred last June.

