Animal shelter in Pine Bluff asks for community help

Pine Bluff is facing tough decisions as its animal shelter nears capacity. The city may have to make difficult choices if adoptions don't rise among the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Some consider animal shelters as a safe haven for pets without a home.

The Pine Bluff animal shelter houses over 80 animals and are running out of room.

"If somebody needs to surrender dogs, [or] if somebody found a dumped dog, we don't have that capacity to take them in at the moment," Sam Pittman with the Pine Bluff animal shelter said.

According to Pittman, it's been an issue for about five months.

"The city has a large stray population," Pittman said.

Another challenge the animal shelter is juggling is the mating season. It's something Pittman said typically happens around this time of year.

"People unfortunately get an unwanted pregnancy with their dog and they can't control them, so they'll just dump it," Pittman said.

The Pine Bluff animal shelter said they have about 80 to 90 animals waiting for their next owner.

Adoptions are happening at a slower rate this year than usual. Pittman said if they can't find owners for the animals, they'll have to euthanize the dogs.

It's a decision Pittman said the shelter could make within the next few weeks.

The Pine Bluff animal shelter said they are currently shifting dogs around the facility to make room, but need the public's help with adopting and fostering.

The application fee is $20. The shelter also offers a $100 voucher towards getting the pet you adopt spayed or neutered.