Dozens of Pinnacle Park visitors stopped a display to learn about our feathered friends that call Arkansas home.

Kellie Nichols is a Park Interpreter for Arkansas State Parks and spent her day educating folks about birds.

“National Bird Day is an opportunity to get outside, take a look, learn about birds, see if you can find some,” Nichols said.

“I always like to see birds! We were definitely on the lookout,” Texas visitor Madie Harris said.

Park visitors learned everything about birds in their backyards including the laws that protect them to identifying distinctive features.

“Once we got to the top we had a bird come fly over, right towards us,” Nichols said.

“We are doing a few guided hikes along our Kingfisher Trail, which is actually named after a bird; the Belted Kingfisher," Nichols said. "We are also playing a name that bird challenge game where we have some clues about different types of birds that we have here in the park – you have to try and guess if you know what it is.”

Nichols said the festivities will get people ready for a big event coming up.

“That prepares you for next month when we have the Great Backyard Bird Count,” Nichols said.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, bird enthusiasts and park staff will count the winter bird population at Devil’s Den State Park, which will be recorded and used for research purposes.

“Getting outside and just seeing that enthusiasm and people seeing that first time that they see a brightly colored bird, or they can identify a bird for themselves, is something I really enjoy doing,” Nichols said.

Recognizing the species and their roles in the ecosystem is important.

“Most people don’t generally like a vulture, it’s not the prettiest type of species. But it’s a really important bird here in the park, but it’s our cleanup crew," Nichols said. "It helps us manage our lands and things like that.”

Sunday, Jan. 6, registered guests will attend Eagle Lake Cruises on Lake Maumelle. They’ll have an opportunity to see bald eagles that are currently nesting.