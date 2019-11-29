LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public and everyone who assisted with the help of a dog shelter and medical assistance on social media Thursday morning, Nov. 28.

On Thanksgiving morning, Pulaski County deputies found a dog abandoned and shivering in the cold along Arch Street in Little Rock. Deputies fed him and named him Blue.

Deputies, dispatchers and citizens joined together to find Blue shelter and medical help.

Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office

The Chenal Valley Animal Hospital and Southern Hearts Kennel stepped in, and did everything they could to try and save Blue.

The community came together for this little guy in need on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Little Rock Animal Village having Black Friday deal with half-off adoption special

RELATED: E.T. and Elliott are back together after 37 years