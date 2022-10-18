Remembering Arkansas Tech University's beloved campus bulldog

Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who served as campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, October 18.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Jerry Charles Young I, the 9-year-old English bulldog who served as campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University passed away peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday, October 18.

"I cannot imagine a dog ever lived a better life," said Sam Strasner, ATU director of university relations and co-caretaker for Jerry the Bulldog alongside his wife, Heather Strasner.

Jerry was born on July 1, 2013, in Oklahoma before traveling home to Arkansas on September 22, 2013.

On October 23, 2013, he was introduced to the ATU Student Government Association, which cast a unanimous vote to appoint him as the campus ambassador.

He was welcomed by the student body during a Homecoming Saturday ceremony and has been a beloved figure on the campus ever since.

"He displayed his trademark determination until the very end, battling cancer while simultaneously training his successor and gracefully saying goodbye during his retirement reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, and his final appearance at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field on Saturday, Oct. 1, the day of his retirement," Strasner said.

Jerry was also known for restoring an ATU tradition that dated back to the mid-1930s by serving as campus ambassador.

Over the last nine years, he revived the tradition by attending campus and alumni events, in addition to supporting student-athletes at games.

"We are grateful to the ATU community for the manner in which they embraced the return of Jerry the Bulldog and loved Jerry Charles Young I," added Strasner.

Jerry greeted hundreds of campus tours and took thousands of photos over the years.

Some ATU students have even said that he was the reason they chose Arkansas Tech— and Jerry returned their affection in full.

"His Earthly vessel is exhausted, but the way Jerry made those of us who love Arkansas Tech feel will last forever," Strasner said.

On October 1, Jerry Charles Young II became the new ATU campus ambassador and has begun fulfilling the daily responsibilities established by his predecessor.