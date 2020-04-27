AUSTIN, Arkansas — Now here's something we could all use: fun with animals!

And not including the ones climbing on your laptop during your zoom meeting.

We're talking about llamas, lemurs, even baby kangaroos!

Cockrill's Country Critters is allowing people to make an appointment and safely come see these animals in Austin, Arkansas. The organization says they are accepting donations only and not to worry— they're following social distancing rules to keep the experience safe and rewarding for the whole family.

You can book a private tour to visit with these animals in 30-minute increments in the barn and then another 30 minutes in the pasture.

"Social distancing is a must right now," the booking tour disclaimer says.

According to the company's website, their exotic animals include kangaroos, camels, tortoises, lemurs, prairie dogs, hedgehogs, and more.

You can click here to book a tour.

