Tiger cubs at Little Rock Zoo celebrate first birthday

The tiger cubs at the Little Rock Zoo are growing up! Kae, Zoya, and Sundari will celebrate their first birthday with a Powerpuff Girls-themed party on August 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The tiger cubs at the Little Rock Zoo are growing up! It's hard to believe it has been a year already, but Kae, Zoya, and Sundari have turned a year old— and it's time to celebrate!

The cubs will have a Powerpuff Girls-themed party and enrichment on Sunday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Cat Exhibit.

Visitors are invited to enjoy lots of tiger fun and facts, plus cupcakes while supplies last.

Activities will include enrichment for the birthday girls at 9:30 a.m. and snacks and refreshments at 10 a.m. The celebration is included in the daily admission price.

The Little Rock Zoo is home to five Malayan tigers. Jaya (male) and Asmara (female) were introduced in 2022 and successfully gave birth to three beautiful female cubs.