WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — According to WREG, West Memphis Animal Shelter authorities rescued more than 75 turtles from the city's sewage treatment plant this week after they got stuck in the pipes.

“A lot of turtles are always looking for water, so they don’t know difference between a pond and a sewage pond," said Trent Stacy with the West Memphis Animal Shelter. “They get sucked into the pipes and then put into another area the water gets dumped into."

The city's sewage company called the shelter because they needed help rescuing the turtles, who were at risk of drowning or consuming contaminated water.

The turtles were rescued over the course of two days.

“Seventy-six turtles saved," Stacy said. “A lot of them were hanging on the sides just trying to stay afloat, so they would not have survived."

They were all brought to fresh water that eventually dumps into the Mississippi River.

Stacy said this is the first time they've ever gotten a call about turtles. He plans on going back on Saturday to check for more because more continue to pop up in the water.

The cause of the turtles showing up in the sewage tank is still unknown.