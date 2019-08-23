LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo is asking the public to help choose a name for the new baby orangutan born to Berani and father Bandar on July 29.

The female orangutan is the first infant born to Berani and the fifth born to Bandar.

The public is invited to vote by online poll available at the Zoo’s website and Facebook page. The voting will end Friday, August 30, when the winning name will be announced.

The Zoo keepers have selected four names from which to choose. The choices are:

Kasih (pronounced KAH-see) (Malay), which means love.

(pronounced KAH-see) (Malay), which means love. Markisa (pronounced Mark-KEE-suh) (Malay), which means passion fruit.

(pronounced Mark-KEE-suh) (Malay), which means passion fruit. Sabah (pronounced SA-bah (Malay), which is the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans are found.

(pronounced SA-bah (Malay), which is the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans are found. Madu (MAH-do) (Malay) which means honey.

