Zoo Knoxville tiger tests positive for COVID-19; two others presumed infected

The zoo said a veterinary team from UT's College of Veterinary Medicine is caring for the three, and they are all active, alert and no longer exhibiting symptoms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for COVID-19.

The zoo announced its 11-year-old male Malayan tiger, Bashir, had been confirmed positive for the virus by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

Two other tigers, 6-year-old Arya and 11-year-old Tanvir, are also suspected to have the virus and are awaiting test results. The zoo said the three had mild coughing, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

The zoo believes the three were infected by a staff member who had caught the virus but was asymptomatic.

"Zoo Knoxville is working with state and local animal and human health agencies to determine the source of the infection, which at this time is suspected to be an asymptomatically infected staff member working in close proximity to the tigers when caring for them," the zoo said.

The zoo said the three are in isolation and will be allowed out once they are symptom-free for 72 hours and either diagnostic tests come back negative or 14 days have passed. No other zoo animals have shown signs of illness.

This is not the first time a tiger has tested positive for the virus. Several at a New York zoo contracted COVID-19 back in April.