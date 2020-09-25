Arkansas artists wanted for 2020-themed murals in downtown Little Rock

Seven central Arkansas artists under age 23 will be selected to complete a mural relating to the events of this year and the impact they've had on society.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — "How 2020 Defines Us" is downtown Little Rock's latest public art installation and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership is looking for young Arkansas artists to participate.

"Downtown Little Rock Partnership's public spaces committee found ourselves talking about the rollercoaster year 2020 has been," Carol Worley, chair of DLRP's Public Spaces Committee, said. "We started brainstorming how we could channel those feelings into art, and what better way to do that than through a student's point of view?"

Seven central Arkansas artists under age 23 will be selected to complete a mural relating to the events of this year and the impact they've had on society through their eyes.

Each artist will be paid $300 for their work.

Anyone interested must complete the application by Thursday, October 15. Chosen artists will be announced the following week.

The artwork is to be completed by the artist on a 4' x 8' sheet of plywood that will be provided by DLRP. The artist is responsible for picking up the plywood by Saturday, October 24, and returning the completed art to the DLRP office no later than Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m.