April is National Autism Awareness Month and one Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy is doing his part to raise awareness about the topic that hits close to home.

“It’s opened my eyes a whole lot,” said E.G. Kirkwood.

Kirkwood took us inside the deeply personal crusade in hopes to boost early intervention.

“Since I found out about it, we need to get trained up a little more on it,” said Kirkwood.

He’s worked to raise awareness in honor of his 4-year-old son recently diagnosed with the disorder.

"Autism has been a learning experience for me and my wife dealing with him, because he's nonverbal." Deputy Kirkwood helped get a program approved. Through donated funds from the Pulaski County FOP Lodge 27, every deputy’s patrol vehicle is now outfitted with a blue autism awareness magnetic ribbon.

"You know he can look back and see that his dad is supporting him through everything he's going through," said Kirkwood. "The FOP lodge originally purchased 120 of the ribbons, but the Pulaski County Sheriff's office decided to match that so there’s a ribbon on each side of the patrol vehicles.”

According to a most recent Centers for Disease Control report from 2018, the presence of autism had risen from 1 in every 59 births in the United States - doubling that of the 2004 rate.

Deputy Kirkwood hopes the blue ribbons open the eyes of others like it did his. "It may be a parent see it, read about the symptoms and see their child may need to get some help."

The Autism Society stated you don't "outgrow" autism, but studies have found there are better outcomes with early diagnosis.