University of Arkansas, Pulaski Academy graduate set to publish young adult fantasy book trilogy

The publication is set for spring 2022.

The next young adult fantasy book trilogy has been found and the author just so happens to be a University of Arkansas and Pulaski Academy graduate.

Ayana Gray, political science and African and African-American Studies graduate from the University of Arkansas, has released her first published novel, according to Entertainment Weekly.

According to Gray's website, the first book in the Beasts of Prey series follows two Black teenagers who must trek into a magical jungle to hunt down the ancient creature menacing their home—before they become the hunted.

The debut epic fantasy trilogy was acquired by Putnam Books for Young Readers (Penguin Random House) in a major seven-figure book deal.