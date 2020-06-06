SHERWOOD, Ark. — There is a quaint little park in Sherwood, Arkansas where Woodruff Creek winds through Henson Park.

Ever since the pandemic, you will find David Burris doing something that gives him immense pleasure and peace... making rock art.

Once he felt comfortable enough to go outside, he took to the creek where he grew up as a kid and started balancing rocks. He would spend hours and hours knelt down in the cold creek, working on this craft.

Before long, families who were out getting exercise would stop to watch with amazement.

Then the kids would come back, get in the creek with David and try their own balancing acts.

David is not on social media, so a woman named Flo, who walks the trail almost daily, posted his rock art and it caught my eye.

David is soft-spoken and shy and shared with me that he’s had a lot of loss in his life. So during the time of social distancing guidelines, he’s used this time to balance rocks to help balance his life.

