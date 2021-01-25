Conway man surprises veteran neighbor with private Tesla car show

Richard was surprised with something he's wanted for a long time — to see a Tesla up close and personal.

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway man named Ben reached out to us last week, saying that he was going to surprise his friend and neighbor, Richard, 85, with something he's wanted for a long time — to see a Tesla up close and personal.

Ben said Richard is a veteran and has been interested in Tesla cars for a while. Ben reached out to some of his connections to see if they would give Richard a little car show.

Richard got to not only see them up close but drive one around as well.