ARKANSAS, USA — From the idea to the print to the finished product, Mandy Osborne taught herself how to do every single step of making printed clothing.

“I’m self-taught or more like YouTube taught,” she said. “It’s amazing what you can learn with a phone!” Creating her own clothing started as something fun Osborne could do for herself but then people starting asking her to make things for them.

“I had designed a Razorback themed shirt and friends saw and wanted to buy it and so I said sure I could do that; I could make shirts for other people as well,” she said. That’s when Milk and Honey was born. It’s a company based right in Osborne’s home in Little Rock. The company makes everything from tees and sweatshirts to joggers and pullovers. “I love to do stuff that meaningful or that’s funny, catchy, or quirky,” she said.

The company quickly took off on social media and business was growing daily. The success made Osborne start thinking about how she could take Milk and Honey to the next level. “I wanted to do more than just keep it a side hustle,” she said. “I wanted it to have a purpose and wanted it to mean something.”

After an answered prayer and a trip to Rwanda, Osborne had figured out a way to make something big happen. “I was invited to go on a trip to Rwanda for female business owners to see what they do and how we could partner with them and I fell in love with the country and the organization that helps women with businesses,” she said.

She soon began a partnership with Africa New Life's Beauty Academy. Now, a portion of every purchase from Milk and Honey goes toward helping impoverished women in Rwanda start a business and a better life.



The Beauty Academy is a year-long program that teaches women how to cut, style and braid hair. “At the end, they get a kit to start their own business or work in a salon somewhere,” said Osborne. “It provides them the tools they need to provide for their families.”

RELATED: One group of ladies in Hot Springs is taking 'age is just a number' to a whole new level

Milk and Honey’s partnership is now reaching people all across the globe. “We have a blog where we write about Africa New Life and we get people that ask about it all the time or start following them or wanting to know more about the women in the program or Africa New Life in general,” she said.

This momtrepreneur said she is thrilled to see what God does next for her business and the women of Rwanda. “With all my kids in school I have more time to do more and see how it can grow and give more,” she said. “I want to travel to Rwanda as often as I can and hope to continue growing the business and the mission that way.”

Milk and Honey are excited to announce they are bringing Africa New Life to Little Rock for the first time ever. This October at the Clinton Center, they are holding a benefit for Africa New Life. For upcoming details on the event, click here.

RELATED: Women's Hall of Fame inducts Jane Fonda, Sonia Sotomayor, Gloria Allred