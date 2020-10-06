ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Hutchinson announced Wednesday that Arkansas will enter Phase 2 of reopening the economy, effective Monday, June 15.

The governor said this means we will continue to fight the virus and take it seriously.

"We're not out of the woods. We're still in the heart of the woods," Gov. Hutchinson said. "The emergency remains and, in fact, I am continuing the emergency order that does expire in mid-June. I am continuing that for an additional 45 days."

He also said the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is not a result of the previously lifted restrictions, but instead, the increase in testing.

The governor said during Phase 2, Arkansans should continue social distancing and wear a mask. Restaurants and businesses will be allowed to move to two-thirds capacity, as opposed to the one-third capacity that was allowed during Phase 1.

The decision was made based on the state of Arkansas as a whole. Areas with high numbers of positive cases, like Benton and Washington counties, will receive additional help during this time.

President Trump announced on April 16 the guidelines aimed at easing restrictions in states with low transmission of coronavirus in an effort to begin the process of reopening economies in those areas.

These guidelines were separated into three different phases.

For Phase 2, the White House recommended limitations for group gatherings, like avoiding gatherings larger than 50 people. Non-essential travel could resume as well as school and camp activities, among other things.

For Phase 1, the White House recommended there be strict social distancing for all people in public, like avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and nonessential travel being discouraged.

The guidelines for Phase 1 were already deemed the "norm" in Arkansas by Governor Asa Hutchinson before these phases were released by the Trump Administration.

The phase guidelines set by the White House are a very broad roadmap that is meant to be used how each state sees fit. That means Gov. Hutchinson would need to adjust the guidelines based on Arkansas data, which led him to provide a list of reopenings as to what Phase 1 meant specifically for Arkansas.

