LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Realtors across the nation are facing challenges, working to sell homes while also practicing social distancing.

Arkansas Realtor Joanna White said selling homes is her dream come true.

“Just working with people here in Arkansas that I love and feel connected to is probably my favorite part,” White said.

But right now, that dream looks a lot different.

“COVID-19 has put a lot of additional precautions on our industry,” White said.

But she’s showing homes while also social distancing, thanks to technology.

“Before, you might show numerous houses throughout the day, and like today, I’m doing three facetimes for a client,” White said.

She’s doing virtual open houses with #Stayhome Sundays, and it’s been working.

“I’ve heard the term ‘business as usual’ a few times and I don’t know that that is a great fit because even though business continues to move forward, things are different,” White said.

Before entering homes, realtors are bringing extra supplies, like Clorox wipes.

“We’re just very cautious about how we do showings these days," Arkansas Realtors Association President Carolyn Cobb said.

Cobb said selling homes is crucial to the economy.

“Housing is still critical to Arkansas economy with the lenders, with title companies, all of the pieces that go into buying and selling a house," Cobb said.

Cobb said buying in the state has slowed down some, but more people are looking to realtors for advice.

“When a good house comes on the market, a house that’s prepared for selling and in a good location, it’s going to sell the first day. So that’s going to remain stable and we hope to get more inventory as the situation gets better," Cobb said.

Cobb said post COVID-19, more technology will likely be added to the home buying process.

RELATED: Cabot military wife, nurse begs Arkansans to stay home amid pandemic

RELATED: Staycation ideas for your spring break in Arkansas