Fair officials announced the concert lineup and premium ticket sale dates for the 80th annual Arkansas State Fair.

This year’s event is scheduled for 10 days, and will take place on Oct. 11–20.

Featured Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Main Stage Concerts for the 2019 Arkansas State Fair:

Rick Springfield – Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

Craig Morgan – Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.

Ralph Tresvant – Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys – Tuesday, Oct.15, 8 p.m.

Tragikly White – Wednesday, Oct.16, 8 p.m.

Zac Dunlap Band – Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Gin Blossoms – Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Sawyer Brown – Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.

Dazz Band – Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Premium deck seating tickets go on sale Monday, August 5, at ArkansasStateFair.com and at the Fairgrounds box office. Concert deck seating is $25.00.

Doug White, general manager, said the fair always strives to schedule a wide variety of entertainment that offers something for every musical taste.

“We are excited about our headliner concerts this year,” stated White. “We believe this is the most appealing lineup of musical talent we’ve ever had.”

White added that every concert at the Arkansas State Fair is free with gate admission.

“Unlike many fairs and festivals, we continue to offer our guests this amazing musical entertainment at no extra charge. Once you’re in the gate, all of our concerts are free. We offer our upgrade deck seating with beverage service at an additional charge.”

The fair is Arkansas’ largest attraction, drawing an average of more than 430,000 visitors each year. This year’s major sponsors include Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and Cherokee Nation Businesses.