LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Arkansas is suspending work requirements for SNAP benefits through the end of April due to coronavirus concerns.

Hutchinson said this is to ensure those receiving benefits have the food security that is needed without any hardships or difficulty.

The governor also said the state is "anxiously awaiting" a federal package that will add some assistance to families and businesses in Arkansas.

"I expect cases will go up and we have to make a decision as to what our future looks like and what we can manage," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

50 people are under investigation

377 are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

