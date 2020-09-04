LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While we are all stuck at home right now, a lot of us are using this time get stuff done around the house. You may be seeing a lot of people on social media organizing their closets, cleaning their kitchens or building a doghouse that is nicer than your own house!

Maybe you are thinking, ‘should I do the same?’

Sue Fehlberg, blogger and Arkansas’s #1 Certified KonMari consultant is saying, ‘cut yourself some slack!’ She spoke with THV11 about what to do and what not to do to get through this time of uncertainty.

"I am in a bunch of different organizing groups," Fehlberg said, "and I started seeing a lot of memes coming out and advice saying, ‘Ok you’re stuck at home there are no excuses now you need to get your home organize.’ It made me feel a little bit uneasy for the people who are at home who can't get around and not only do they have the added pressure of, ‘Oh you should use this time wisely and be productive,’ they also have kids at home, maybe they are worried about their elderly parents and they are trying to make them stay home. Their job is upended or maybe they have been laid off or they are working from home. This is such a stressful time. Nothing is the same as its been before and adding that pressure on top of everything else that you should be using your time wisely and productively I just think is not healthy for some people."

There are suggestions in Fehlberg's blog of things we can do during this time. So, what are some of the things we can do?

"Some of the things that I’ve been doing, I call my mom," Fehlberg said. "She’s alone so I make sure she is staying home. I call my daughter who doesn’t live here. I’m talking to friends who live alone to make sure they don’t stay isolated. I’m really limiting social media right now -- anything that is unhappy I’m muting those people for a while. I’m only reading two things right now. One of them is Dawn Scott’s Instagram updates and I’m reading Mayor Scott’s updates. All the Scott -- you can trust the Scotts! Other than that, I am not reading articles that are depressing. I am just focusing on the good as much as I can because that’s what I need to do for me at this point."

Are there any other things that we can do to keep calm during this crisis?



"Everybody is doing the best they can" Fehlberg said. "One day you are going to be sad one and day you are going to be hopeful. So give yourself some grace and cut yourself some slack."

You can read Sue’s blog here:

