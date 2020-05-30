LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two artists are expanding the civil rights mural on West 7th Street in Little Rock, near White Water Tavern.

This time, the expansion comes with a portrait of George Floyd, a man who died after being pinned down for several minutes by a Minneapolis Police Officer.

Next to Floyd's portrait, the artist listed the names of Ahmaud Arbery, Samuel Dubose, Michael Stewart, Emmett Till, Oscar Grant, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Walter Scott, Terrence Crutcher, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin.

A Little Rock-based artist, Jose Hernandez, started the mural almost four years ago. It sits on the walls underneath the railroad overpass, a little west of the Arkansas State Capitol.

In September 2019, Hernandez added civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Daisy Bates, and the Little Rock Nine to it -- also displaying the words "create" and "peace."

You can find the artists on Instagram @greasepenlen and @x3mex.