SPOKANE, Wash. — Ten nurses at Providence Holy Family Hospital are expecting and two others recently welcomed babies into the world.

The craziest part? They all work in the Family Maternity Center.

According to a press release sent by Providence, six of the ten nurses are pregnant for the first time.

“There were a few of us having conversations and they would say ‘I’m actually pregnant,’ and we’d say ‘Oh, you are too?’ And it just became that there were so many of us,” nurse Peyton Johnson said. “It’s a joke now — don’t drink the water here, unless you want to get pregnant too.”

Most of the nurses plan to give birth at Holy Family Hospital, too.

Deanna Higgins is the nurse manager at FMC. She said the nurses' due dates are spread out enough so scheduling isn't expected to be an issue.