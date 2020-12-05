BEEBE, Ark. — Not even quarantine could ruin this special moment!

On Monday, May 11, Beebe community members and a group of 25-30 family members showed up to the Beebe Retirement Center with signs to wish Zuzy Shaw a happy 100th birthday.

Teresa Stalnaker, Director of Admissions and Marketing for Beebe Retirement Center said everyone loves Mrs. Zuzy.

"She is an amazing person and such a blessing to us," Stalnaker said.

So what does Zuzy credit for helping her make it to 100? She said the secret to a long life is being a kind person — and veggie straws!

Beebe Retirement Center

Beebe Retirement Center

Beebe Retirement Center

Happy birthday, Mrs. Zuzy!!

RELATED: 102-year-old Arkansas nursing home resident beats COVID-19, moves back to room

RELATED: Arkansas Arts Center goes virtual; says construction for new facility still on track

RELATED: 'Honored that we get to do this job': Arkansas nurse on caring for COVID-19 patients