BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to KFSM, a Bentonville Police Officer has been cleared after a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Officer Joseph Brown shot and killed robbery suspect 17-year-old Dominick Matt on December 6.

According to Arkansas State Police, Officer Brown was near Greenhouse Road and SW. Briar Creek Avenue searching for a suspect involved in the attempted robbery of a nearby convenience store. At 11:23 p.m., Officer Brown spotted Matt walking in the area.

According to ASP, when Matt was approached by Officer Brown he allegedly took out a handgun during the encounter, leading the officer to shoot.

Matt was pronounced dead on the scene, and Brown was not injured.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Matt had a suicide note in his pocket and it was determined that he wanted to die by police-suicide. He pointed a handgun at Officer Brown and was shot twice in the chest.

Smith says Matt was on medication for depression before the incident and the gun belonged to his father.

