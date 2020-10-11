Big Brother, Big Sister of Central Arkansas launches first ‘Dream Big’ online auction

You have a chance at once in a lifetime opportunities and help out an important cause.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talk about a win-win situation, starting this week, you have a chance at once in a lifetime opportunities and help out an important cause.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas just launched its first ‘Dream Big’ online auction. From dinner with sports celebrities, private concerts, a mountain biking tour with one of the Walton’s, personal training sessions from NFL players and more.

You want to talk about a perfect Christmas gift that special someone will never forget!

“We have a ‘be a designer for a day’ where you can design shoes for Dillard’s and be in stores and you get the first pair,” explained Annemarie Dillard Jazic, the Event Chair.

These are experiences you just can’t normally buy. The auction started Monday, Nov. 9 and runs for two weeks. But you’d better bid quickly as some of the items sold in the first day.