In honor of Betty White's birthday, American Humane wants you to help out animals in your community.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Betty White would have turned 101 on January 17, 2023. In honor of her memory, American Humane is once again spearheading the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert said the late actress supported American Humane for 70 years.

"She was involved with as one of our longest supporters and champions of our cause," she said.

During White's decades of support, she served as both a volunteer and board member for American Humane. During her service, she supported the organization's "No Animals Were Harmed" program, which protected animals in film and television. She also acted as a judge and presenter for the nationally televised American Humane Hero Dog Awards. She also served as the chair of our nationwide “Be Kind to Animals Week,” the most successful humane education campaign and the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history.

"We bestowed our highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal, on Betty because she reflected our core values of compassion, caring and hope. She dedicated herself to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals worldwide," Ganzert said.

On Tuesday, American Humane is asking volunteers to help out animals in your community and share it on social media with the hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge.

"Today's a great day to make a donation, volunteer at your local animal shelter or rescue group and do more for the animals," Ganzert said.

This is the second year of the challenge. American Humane is also looking at going even further this year, hoping to create a national Betty White Day.