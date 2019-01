NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Stapleton will stop on Aug. 23 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena on his "All-American Road Show" tour.

Special guest openers include Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osborne, The Marcus King Band and Kendell Marvel.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 29. For more information, visit the website.

Public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 1.

Stapleton is fresh off three Grammy nominations.