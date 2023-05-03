Family members cooked up 106 chicken breasts and 106 fish entrees to celebrate Lecie Worthy's 106th big birthday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A familiar face in Columbia celebrated a special birthday with a feast fit for her years.

Lecie Worthy in Columbia turned 106 years young on Saturday.

She spent her special day with her family to make the most of the milestone. The theme of the party was green and gold - the color of money - with the family wearing shirts that said “Still Lit.”

But that’s not all. The Worthy family prepared 106 chicken breasts and 106 fish entrees for the party.