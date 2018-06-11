LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The debate over how to make schools safer both here and across the country will be on the minds of many in the voting booths. Figuring the right mix of armed personnel, fortified buildings and safety procedures, one key member of school staff could make all the difference, and their help is wanted.

In the push to make schools safer, educators in Arkansas say they really do believe in the wisdom that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

“That really is how we prevent dangerous situations in the school,” said Suzanne Knowles, the guidance counselor coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Education. “We think globally. It's a global job. There are lots of other things involved as well, but that's where we focus on the kids.”

Tenured guidance counselors say preventing and confronting violence has been a part of their conversations for 25 years.

“I remember a training after the Westside Jonesboro shooting,” said Susan Whatley, a counselor at Clinton Elementary in Sherwood and former president of the Arkansas School Counselors Association. “We learned a lot about how we process something, and how children process and how you need to be aware of your surroundings.”

That awareness now applies to keeping an ear open for children heading toward trouble, but mental health is just the latest task added to the job description of the school counselor. The national counselors association recommends there be one professional for every 250 students. In Arkansas, the state mandates there be one counselor for every 450 students in a district.

Whatley is realistic about the goals and the reality of many current workloads.

“I would love to say yes we need more guidance counselors,” she said. “The ratio of one to 250 would be wonderful, but it's a dream. I have heard stories from other counselors within the state where they have their plates full.”

But Whatley says she and her fellow counselors insist they can get it done if they stay focused.

“If you look at my desk, it is a sloppy mess,” she said. “I kind of put my paperwork to the side. That comes later. Kids come first.”

“We absolutely positively can have safer schools when we have kids who are happy to be there,” Knowles said. “When schools are places where they feel comfortable and they feel safe and they feel like people notice that they are alive and helping to address the issues that they may have.”

