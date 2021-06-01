'Discover Arkansas' guide proses to girlfriend while chasing waterfalls

You may have seen Matt on a few of our Discover Arkansas segments and when it came to looking for a life partner, that person also needed to love discovering Ark.

It's always fun to Discover Arkansas, but getting engaged while exploring the great state may just take the cake!

Matt Kull, who retired from Dassault Falcon Jet in March 2019, has been hiking various trails and hunting waterfalls for three years or more.

You may have seen Matt on a few of our Discover Arkansas segments — Mount Nebo Waterfalls for example — so when it came to looking for a life partner, it needed to be someone who also loved discovering Arkansas.

After Cheryl Miller moved to Arkansas from Florida in July 2019, she and Matt had their first date on Valentine’s Day 2020.

That following weekend, Matt had Cheryl hiking in West Little Rock on the River Mountain Trail.

Since then, they have been hiking trails and chasing waterfalls together all over the great state of Arkansas.

Cheryl claims she fell in love with the waterfalls first, but Matt says that she stole his heart when he first saw her use a rope to climb down to the base of a waterfall.

"Whenever Cheryl finds a particular hike difficult, she immediately wants to go back to master it," Matt said.

The two often invite others to go along on their hikes so that the interest in Discovering Arkansas spreads, but this special day was a bit different.

It was only fitting, that when Matt was ready to propose to Cheryl, he planned a hike to a waterfall and a cookout to surprise her.

On Memorial Day, the two went to Rattlesnake Falls near Mountainburg and had the waterfall and trail to themselves — making it the perfect place to propose to Cheryl.

Cheryl said she was shocked but did say, “Yes!”

Afterwards, the two drove to Lake Ft. Smith State Park and had Huevos Vera Cruz for lunch cooked over a charcoal fire.