El Sur announces brick & mortar, owner to become American citizen this week

Owner Luis said they plan to expand the menu, offering a wider selection of Honduran flare and will offer a full-service bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The heart and soul of our weekly segment Eat It Up isn’t just food, it’s telling the stories of Arkansas’ most iconic eateries.

One of our favorite stories we’ve told now has a new chapter.

In July 2018, the very first episode of Eat It Up aired. It featured Luis Vasquez, at the time an employee of The Root.

Soon after, Luis opened a food truck of his own with a menu straight from his home in Honduras. Named El Sur, Louis’s new food truck quickly became one of Central Arkansas’s most popular food trucks, most often found in Little Rock’s SoMa district.

This week Luis and his husband announced they would plant permanent roots in SoMa with a full restaurant at 1214 Main Street, which was formerly home to Esters. The new venue will offer everything central Arkansas has come to love from El Sur plus more.

Luis said they plan to expand the menu, offering a wider selection of Honduran flare and will offer a full-service bar.

Opening a restaurant isn’t the only exciting news for Luis. On Friday, April 8, Luis will become an American citizen. He said he is truly living the American Dream.