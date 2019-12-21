ARKANSAS, USA — Entergy Arkansas has received many reports from customers who are getting calls from scammers claiming to be with Entergy.

Scammers are threatening to disconnect customer's service if they don't pay immediately. Entergy would like to remind customers that they don't call and make such threats.

Entergy will never do the following:

Demand immediate payment from a customer over the phone

Threaten to disconnect your service immediately

Direct customers to transfer funds electronically through wiring systems or prepaid cards

If you are suspicious of a call, call 1-800-368-3749 to speak directly to an Entergy representative. You should also alert your local law enforcement agency.

