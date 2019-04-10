Disclaimer: the thumbnail image for this article is a stock image.

-----

Fall weather means fall festivals, and there are a lot of them this weekend!

Maybe too many. How can one person go to all of them?

To start your day full of festivities, you could start right at the starting line for the Angel One 5k/10k and all the proceeds go to Arkansas Children's Hospital families.

"We are supporting gas cards, so every child we transport we offer a gas card to their families so they are able to come back and be with their child, Emily Mitchell with Arkansas Children's Hospital said.

Around 9 a.m., you can go to the Arkansas Honey Festival in Little Rock. It's at the Bemis Family Farm. They have bees. They have combs. And they make their own honey.

And then you can head to downtown Little Rock where you can go to the It's Fall Y'all Food Truck Festival with food trucks and live music, and the Cheese Dip Championship.

Harmony Health Clinic Executive Director Justin Wise said, "One of the very important pro tips is to bring your muffin tin, here's the reason why," he said.

"You can tell the difference between a pro and an amateur cheese dip lover and goer by those that bring their muffin tins. If you have a muffin tin, you'll be able to carry the 30-40 samples of the cheese dip."

Even when you think the fun is over and you're full from all that cheese dip and food... Nope. We are not stopping there. It's Goat Fest next, and it's in Perryville.

There's goat costumes, goats in people costumes, goat races, goat parades- everything goat-related. Everything you can think of is going to be at this festival and that will be in the afternoon.

Last but not least, you can end your day of fun by looking up at the night sky. It's National Observe the Moon Night and Pinnacle Mountain State Park will have telescopes, so people can learn more about the moon while looking at it through a different lens.