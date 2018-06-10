MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - In Maumelle, a new campaign is aiming to build an all-inclusive playground and splash pad, but the community needs your help.

The Maumelle Play & Splash committee is trying to raise $800,000 to create "a park for everyone" on Lake Pointe Drive.

According to the press release, the city has several playgrounds for children and families to enjoy, but existing playgrounds only meet standard ADA guidelines and not everyone can participate. Additionally, the city does not have an inclusive play area to accommodate children and caregivers with disabilities.

Maumelle Play & Splash will accommodate children with all levels of physical abilities, including those who may be in wheelchairs. The playground will also be fenced in, to help caregivers.

Though the project has already gained support in the form of a $50,000 lead gift from the Ottenheimer Brothers Foundation of Little Rock, a crowdfunding campaign on redbasket.org just launched this morning. So far, they've raised nearly $800, but have a goal of $21,000.

To donate, you can check out the Maumelle Play & Splash fundraiser page on Red Basket.

