LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Quapaw Area City Council is gearing up for an exciting year of recruitment for the Boy Scouts of America. Marcal Young, Scout Executive, sad this year will be a little different because it will allow all youth to register.

“A lot of our families were saying, ‘Hey we would like to see a program where we can all participate.’ So this year, the exciting news is that boys and girls will be a part of the organization. We are very excited about that,” he said.

Young said he has seen the citizenship training, personal fitness, ethical decision-making and leadership skills learned through Boy Scouts has the power to change lives. Now, the same opportunity will be extended to include girls.

“We actually had an early adopter program where some of our cub scout packs earlier this year could actually get started in the program.”

THV11 had the chance to meet a few of the new members.

One scout said, “ We can do stuff outside Hikes, shoot bbs, horse riding we can play a lot of fun games.”

Her younger sister and fellow scout said she enjoyed the atmosphere and the feeling of inclusion.

Another scout, Melyni said, “We get to go camping, hang out with our friends and stay in tents with the girls, and fish. I like to fish the most.”

Michael McNamara is an eagle scout and dad of girls in cub scouts. He said this is something the whole family can take participate in.

When asked why he wanted to join in, McNamara said:

“It was more family-oriented. The big thing was it being family-oriented. We could all go to Camp Rockefeller for the weekend for a cub camp or we have been to Philmont a couple of times in New Mexico which is a high adventure camp. Great family experience.“

More opportunity for girls to do it all.

For the parents that still have reservations about girls joining a traditionally all boy organization.

“Those girls now are able do their own troop," McNamara said. "Not part of the boys, their own troop and earn all the awards up to eagle scout which is something new. They are not with the boys, it is completely separate.”

The newly inducted cub scout was quick to add:

“We can do anything boys can do.”

