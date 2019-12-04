Award winning authors, poets, young adult fiction writers, rock and roll history, cookbooks, a pie competition.

The Arkansas Literary Festival has all of this and more. It begins Thursday, April 25, and lasts through April 28.

You’ll meet authors and hear them read their work. You’ll hear music and the stories behind the music. There will also be lots of food because cooking is a large part of this year’s festival.

THV11’s Craig O’Neill is involved with a special reading of “Jack and the Beanstalk” at the Hillary Clinton Children’s Library on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m.

This is all being produced by your Central Arkansas Library System and you’re going to be impressed when you see what’s available.

Click here for a link to a great weekend.