HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A family in Hot Spring county is asking hunters to look twice before pulling the trigger after bullets went through their daughter's bedroom window.

“My first instinct was complete terror. 'Oh my gosh! They could have killed my baby,'” Samantha Gilmore said.

Samantha and Kevin Gilmore's two-year-old daughter was sleeping Sunday morning when the bullets came through. Samantha said it could have been a lot worse.

"Three foot to the left and they would've shot our daughter," she said.

The bullets also went through four other walls, nearly striking the Gilmore's bed.

"I got out of bed. Flipped on our light in our room and immediately noticed drywall on the floor," Samantha said.

Samantha said hunters need to pay better attention before shooting.

"You don't know what on the other side of that deer. You don't know who, or what," she said.

Sunday she posted about the incident on Facebook, learning surrounding neighbors in Hot Spring County also experienced this before.

"I feel like its unacceptable. This is not okay," Samantha said.

Kevin said the area surrounding their home is clearly painted for hunters to see.

"There's a lot of land that is private property that they should not be hunting on," Kevin said.

But the Gilmore's hope their story will remind hunters to more aware of where they are.

"One mistake. One mishap can change your life and other families lives for forever. Over a deer," Samantha said.

The Gilmore's said the Hot Spring County Sheriff's office is investigating who did this. If found guilty, the person could lose their hunting license for up to two years.