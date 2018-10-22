LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - With Halloween less than two weeks away, costumes are flying off the shelves. The most popular costumes this year include characters from movies, books and even video games.

Employees at Spirit Halloween told us that Fortnite character costumes are selling pretty quickly, and so are the clown costumes.

However, the Black Panther costume has been extremely hard to keep on the shelves and is currently sold out at the Spirit Halloween location on University Avenue.

Retired Sociology Professor, Dr. Terry Richard, said that's because the country is going through a cultural change and people are welcoming characters of different ethnicities.

“In many cases, dolls and costumes like being a Disney Princess were always white role models and the fact that this is being mixed, I would think that is more of a cultural shift that may be more positive," said Richard.

Steven Reed, who has a 1-year-old son, agreed that race shouldn’t play a role when choosing a child’s costume.

“Anybody can be anything they want to for Halloween,” said Reed.

Natalie Santoyo, who has a younger sibling also said children don’t look at cultural differences when choosing their Halloween outfit.

"Kids for Halloween just dress up as whatever they want to be, just to express themselves or they just follow behind superheroes or movies or just cartoons in general," said Santoyo.

© 2018 KTHV