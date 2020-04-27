LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Children's Hospital, Arkansas Heart Hospital and UAMS employees now have a free daycare to send their children.

The Little Rock School District is partnering with these hospitals to provide a safe place for kids while their parents are working.

"We are taking care of their virtual learning, so when they get home they can just be a parent and not have to worry about that putting in 13 to 14 hour days sometimes at the hospital," said LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore.

Pulaski Heights Middle School is just one of the three locations that are being used as a daycare. This one is for UAMS employees.

This is the second week for the camp with around 40 kids enrolled.

Safety is a top priority even before a person steps onto the property.

No one is allowed in the building without filling out a questionnaire and having their temperature taken.

There are less than 10 kids assigned to a classroom and they get their own supplies. Two volunteer teachers help students with their classwork and sanitize frequently.

There has been some talk about creating more day camps for other essential workers.

"The VA is probably our next targeted group if we can pull it off," said Poore. "The challenge with the VA is we have to have enough of our staff say they are willing to opt-in."

The daycare at Pulaski Heights is only expected to stay open until June, but Poore says he has funding from the CARES act to extend the camp into July.