LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Technology is making it easier than ever to find out which of your neighbors are participating in trick or treating on Halloween. The Nextdoor App allows its users to use their Halloween Treat Map to plan their route with safe and efficient candy stops.

Users can add a candy corn to their house on Nextdoor so neighbors know they have treats, a haunted house icon if they plan to spook kids, plus this year they have a teal pumpkin if they have non-food treats for kids with allergies.

“They can find your house and know you're actually giving out candy and know it’s a safe place," said Lieutenant Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Burk encourages people to use the app if they're handing out or trick or treating on Halloween night for improved safety, since users must be verified.

“They’re listed on the Nextdoor app, their information is there, so you know who lives there," said Burk.

If you’re not already using Nextdoor you can download the app and verify your address to see the treat map.

A few other safety tips this Halloween: Until they're teens, make sure your kids are accompanied by an adult, stay in groups, wear something reflective or carry a flashlight and only eat packaged treats from a store. You can also check the Arkansas Crime Information Center for registered sex offenders in your area.

