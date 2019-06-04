The Magic Springs crew spent time on Friday, April 5, putting the roller coasters back together and making sure everything is safe and functioning before people test the rides.

Magic Springs in Hot Springs officially opens Saturday, April 6, with a brand new concert lineup, featuring artists like 98 degrees, Danny Gokey and Village People. Also new to the park, a restaurant called "Capone's."

Plus, you'll notice improvements to the park's restrooms and more seating throughout the park.

According to the Magic Springs Marketing Director, Michael Wampler, Magic Springs has "invested a lot into the upkeep and improvement of the guest experience. New air conditioning systems, lots of benches and recliners, new grill tops in the restaurants. We've invested in hydration stations."

Magic Springs opens at 11 a.m. and will be open every weekend in April and May, then every day during the summer.

For tickets and concert dates, you can visit the Magic Springs website.